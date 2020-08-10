Of Annapolis MD passed away peacefully of natural causes on August 6, 2020. Dorothy was born in Annapolis on November 23, 1920. She was the daughter of the late Byron and Mable Shaw of Annapolis. She married Harry Nichols November 22, 1941. She lived her entire life in West Annapolis. Dorothy worked as a hairdresser in her early years, retired to raise her children and then returned to work as a manicurist in her later years after her children were grown up; she ended up working well into her eighties. She enjoyed the many opportunities for conversation in a salon atmosphere and always provided good advice for the younger generation. Dorothy truly loved everyone and always enjoyed playing a joke or cutting up with her sons. She was a great cook and well known for her Sunday morning family breakfasts, especially her "dough babies". She was preceded in death by her husband Harry, her brothers Lester Shaw of Annapolis, Gilbert Shaw of Annapolis and daughter Barbara Nichols Klein of Annapolis. She is survived by five sons, Donald of Jacksonville Fl, Dennis (Charleen) of Stevensville MD, James (Marla) of Annapolis, Dale (Reesa) of Annapolis and Steve (Patricia) of Stevensville MD. She has ten Grandchildren, Donnie Jr, Dawn, Dennis Jr, Alison, Caleb, Jordan, Stacey, Stephanie, Brandon and Steven. She has eighteen Great Grandchildren and two Great-Great Grandchildren. Dorothy was loved by many but more important was the love she provided to her family, friends and neighbors. Everyone who was lucky enough to know her were glad that they did. She was always there to help anyone over the years who needed it from painting your house, driving you to appointments, giving you a place to live, fixing you food or just for good conversation. Dorothy had so many dear friends over her lifetime and she truly lived a life full of love. She will be dearly missed by so many people. In lieu of flowers, donations in Dorothy's memory may be made to the Hospice of the Chesapeake or SPCA. Viewing can be made at Taylor Funeral Home on Duke of Gloucester St. on Wednesday, August 12 from 2-4pm and 6-8pm. Services for Dorothy will be private. An online guest book is available at www.johnmtaylorfuneralhome.com
