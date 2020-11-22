Dorothy May passed away peacefully on 13 November 2020 as a result of a short illness. Born to William E. Hall and Dorothy Jane (nee Palmer) Hall on 31 May 1929 at the Annapolis Emergency Hospital on Franklin Street and she passed away at the Anne Arundel Medical Center in Parole on 13 November 2020 Dorothy May was a lifelong resident of Annapolis. A true family linch-pin. She was preceded in death by her husband, John William Nevin on 14 February 2005 whom she married on 13 April 1947, a 58 year marriage. She is survived by her Daughter Deborah JoAnn Barnes of Glen Burnie, her son John William Nevin of Chesapeake Beach and her son Keith Richard Nevin of Harwood and a brother Skip Hall of Annapolis and 4 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Known for her care and compassion for others, she devoted many years of her life caring for both her husband who suffered from Parkinson Disease and her mother who suffered from Cancer, never a complaint, a true modern day Clara Barton. You'll be missed and loved by all. Friends and family are invited to the John M. Taylor Funeral Home 147 Duke of Gloucester Street, Annapolis, MD 21401 on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 from 9:30 AM – 10 AM where service will be held at 10 AM. Burial at Crownsville MD State Veterans Cemetery is private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Annapolis SPCA or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.