Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy McCall. View Sign Service Information Donaldson Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. 1411 Annapolis Road Odenton , MD 21113 (410)-672-2200 Send Flowers Obituary

Dorothy M. McCall, wife of SGT Major Kenneth L. McCall, Sr. U.S. Army (RET) and a resident of Gambrills, MD, passed away on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at the Rebecca Fortney Inpatient Care Center in Pasadena, MD. She was 85.Dorothy was born on October 13, 1933 in Washington, D.C., and was the daughter of the late Lawrence Harris and Oma M. Hailey Harris.Dorothy graduated from Cardoza High School in Washington, D.C. She married Kenneth in June of 1954. She and their family served with him in Germany on two tours and in the United States at Ft. Meade, MD and Ft. Knox, KY. Volunteered her service with the schools her children attended, the scouts and at Ft. Meade, MD Army Community Service where she earned the honor of being their Volunteer of the Year. Upon her husband's retirement, she continued to serve with the ACS.After becoming a member of the O'Malley Senior Center in Odenton, MD, she entered their oil painting class and became an astute pupil earning many 1st place prizes at art shows. Later her interest turned to African American literature that opened up a brand new world to her. She also was active in their flower program.Dorothy is survived by her beloved husband of 64 years, Kenneth Lee McCall, Sr.; 2 loving daughters, Cheryl Rivers-Hailey and Nicole Angela McCall; 3 cherished grandchildren, Ronald G. Teagle, Jr., Dominique B. Teagle and Kenneth Lee McCall, III; devoted brother, Albert W. Harris; 6 wonderful sister-in laws; 2 kind brother –in laws and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. She is preceded in death by her son, Kenneth Lee McCall, Jr.The family will receive friends at the Donaldson Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A.,1411 Annapolis Road, Odenton, MD 21113 on Thursday, May 16, 2019 from 5 pm to 8 pm and Friday, May 17, 2019 from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm. A Celebration of Life and Home Going Service will be held at 12:30 pm. Interment will follow at Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Crownsville, MD.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice of the Chesapeake, 90 Ritchie Highway, Pasadena, MD 21122 or , 555 11th Street NW #300, Washington, DC 20004.

Dorothy M. McCall, wife of SGT Major Kenneth L. McCall, Sr. U.S. Army (RET) and a resident of Gambrills, MD, passed away on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at the Rebecca Fortney Inpatient Care Center in Pasadena, MD. She was 85.Dorothy was born on October 13, 1933 in Washington, D.C., and was the daughter of the late Lawrence Harris and Oma M. Hailey Harris.Dorothy graduated from Cardoza High School in Washington, D.C. She married Kenneth in June of 1954. She and their family served with him in Germany on two tours and in the United States at Ft. Meade, MD and Ft. Knox, KY. Volunteered her service with the schools her children attended, the scouts and at Ft. Meade, MD Army Community Service where she earned the honor of being their Volunteer of the Year. Upon her husband's retirement, she continued to serve with the ACS.After becoming a member of the O'Malley Senior Center in Odenton, MD, she entered their oil painting class and became an astute pupil earning many 1st place prizes at art shows. Later her interest turned to African American literature that opened up a brand new world to her. She also was active in their flower program.Dorothy is survived by her beloved husband of 64 years, Kenneth Lee McCall, Sr.; 2 loving daughters, Cheryl Rivers-Hailey and Nicole Angela McCall; 3 cherished grandchildren, Ronald G. Teagle, Jr., Dominique B. Teagle and Kenneth Lee McCall, III; devoted brother, Albert W. Harris; 6 wonderful sister-in laws; 2 kind brother –in laws and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. She is preceded in death by her son, Kenneth Lee McCall, Jr.The family will receive friends at the Donaldson Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A.,1411 Annapolis Road, Odenton, MD 21113 on Thursday, May 16, 2019 from 5 pm to 8 pm and Friday, May 17, 2019 from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm. A Celebration of Life and Home Going Service will be held at 12:30 pm. Interment will follow at Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Crownsville, MD.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice of the Chesapeake, 90 Ritchie Highway, Pasadena, MD 21122 or , 555 11th Street NW #300, Washington, DC 20004. Published in The Capital Gazette from May 14 to May 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Capital Gazette Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.