There will be a Celebration of Life for Dorothy (Dottie) E. Meggers at Asbury United Methodist Church in Arnold, MD on Saturday, October 12 at 2 p.m. Dottie passed away June 20, 2019 in Naples, FL. A Washington, DC native, Dottie had a 30-year career as a research biologist at the National Institutes of Health in Bethesda, MD. Following the death of her husband in 1967, she became involved behind the scenes in community theater, becoming well known for her skills in set design, construction, lighting, sound and stage management. Dottie made life-long friends at Montgomery Players in Montgomery County, Annapolis Summer Garden Theatre, and Colonial Players in Annapolis, among other venues. Following her retirement from NIH, Dottie moved to Edgewater, MD. In addition to continuing her involvement in local theatre, she was a contributing member of Asbury UMC, and sang in the church choir. Friends and colleagues are invited to join her family to remember and participate in the celebration of Dottie's life.

