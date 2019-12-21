Dorothy Pearl Everson née Passmore, 96, of Owings Mills, MD, passed away on Tuesday, December 17, 2019. Born on March 3, 1923, in Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Alice Gill Passmore. Years ago, Dorothy worked as a realtor before she retired. She loved flowers, gardening and cooking, and spending time with her family. A loving, generous person, she will be missed by all those who knew her. Surviving her are children: Frank Everson, Mary Everson, Bernadette "Bee" Everson, Jane Elseroad and husband Douglas, and Barbara Everson, brother: Earl Passmore and wife Judy, 10 grandchildren, and 5 great grandchildren. She was predeceased by a son: George "Skip" Passmore, 4 sisters, and 5 brothers. Services and interment are private. Arrangements are by ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., of Owings Mills, Maryland, and online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com
Published in The Capital Gazette from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019