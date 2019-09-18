Dorothy Mae Sydnor Watts passed away on Friday, September 13, 2019. Mrs. Watts, 88, was the proud wife of the late Thomas Vernon Watts and a devoted mother of four boys. She was an accomplished business owner, administrator, and bookkeeper. To her friends she was an avid golfer, dancer, poker player, and party coordinator. She will be greatly missed. She is survived by her two sons, James A Watts and Lt Col Mark A Watts; beloved grandmother of six grandchildren and two great grandchildren, sister to Rita Larson, Roland Sydnor, and Russ Sydnor. Mrs. Watts was pre-deceased by two sons, Robert V Watts and Michael T Watts, grandson Cpl Justin J Watts USMC, two sisters and three brothers. Memorial Services will be held September 20, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. with a Visitation from 9:30 to 10:00 am at the Lady Lake United Methodist Church, 109 W. McClendon St., Lady Lake, FL 32159 (intersection of Rt 441 and 446). In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Lady Lake United Methodist Church. Arrangements entrusted to Beyers Funeral Home and Crematory, Lady Lake, FL.

