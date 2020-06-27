Dorothy VanCourt
On June 24, 2020, at the age of 97, Dorothy VanCourt passed away peacefully to be with her Lord. She was married to Earl, her husband of many years, who passed away in 1995. She is survived by many loving family members. Relatives and friends are invite to call at the family owned and operated MCCULLY-POLYNIAK FUNERAL HOME, P.A. 3204 Mountain Road PASADENA on Saturday from 10:00 to 11:30 AM at which time funeral services will be held. Interment Meadowridge Memorial Park Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to www.mccullyfuneral.com. PLEASE NOTE THE FUNERAL HOME CAN ONLY ALLOW UP TO 50% CAPACITY INSIDE AT A TIME. THE FUNERAL HOME REQUIRES A FACE MASK OR COVERING TO BE WORN AT ALL TIMES. THIS WILL BE STRICTLY ENFORCED. PLEASE DO NOT COME TO THE FUNERAL HOME IF YOU ARE FEELING SICK. WE ARE DOING OUR BEST TO PROTECT THE FAMILIES WE SERVE AND OUR COMMUNITY. THANK YOU*

Published in The Capital Gazette on Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:30 AM
McCully Polyniak Funeral Home
JUN
27
Funeral service
11:30 AM
McCully Polyniak Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
McCully Polyniak Funeral Home
3204 Mountain Rd
Pasadena, MD 21122
(410) 255-2381
