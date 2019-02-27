Dorothy Virginia Henson Ross, 93, affectionately known as "MaMa", went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, February 24, 2019. She was born November 11, 1925 in Annapolis, Maryland to the late Margaret Brown Hawkins and Oscar Bernard "Doll" Henson. A long time resident of 102 College Creek Terrace in Annapolis.A celebration of life will be held on Thursday, February 28, 2019 at Reese Mortuary, 1922 Forest Drive, Annapolis MD 21401. Public viewing from 9am-10:30am; Wake – 10:30am -11:00am.; Service at 11:00amInterment at Maryland Veterans Cemetery in Crownsville, MD.Repass at American Legion Cook-Pinkney Post 141, 1707 Forest Drive, Annapolis, MD 21401
