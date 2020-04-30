Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy Walke Kostanecki. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Dorothy Walke Kostanecki, 90, died on April 28, 2020 in Annapolis, MD. She was born on April 10, 1930 in Prince Frederick, MD to Emil Paul and Louise Walke. She married Raymond G. Kostanecki on July 6, 1968. They made their home in Annapolis, MD. They enjoyed traveling. Dorothy graduated from Southern High School and received her RN at the hospital for The Women of Maryland with honors. She furthered her studies at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Most of her nursing career was at Anne Arundel General Hospital. Dorothy was a member of St. James' Parish, Lothian, MD, where she established a scholarship fund in memory of her husband. There were more than twenty-five students who were recipients of her generosity. She was also a member of the Marlboro Chapter #61 Order of the Eastern Star. Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, two brothers, Edward Walke, Emil Paul Walke, Jr., and sister, Catherine Walke. She is survived by a brother, Henry E. Walke (Willie K. Walke) of Lothian, MD, two sisters, Mary W. Kittel of Catonsville, MD, Lorraine W. Taylor of Friendship, MD, and many nieces and nephews and their families. There will be a private graveside service with interment at St. James' Parish. Memorial contributions in her memory can be made to Anne Arundel Medical Center, 2000 Medical Parkway, Belcher Pavilion, Suite 604, Annapolis, MD 21401.

