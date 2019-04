Dorothy G. Wightman, 98, longtime resident of Odenton, MD died April 26,2019 at the Annapolitan Assisted Living. Born in Leesburg, VA. Dorothy was a homemaker, who enjoyed cooking and gardening. She was a member for many years of the Nichols Bethel United Methodist Church .Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Gene F. Wightman, a son, Charles Jean Wightman and her two brothers. She is survived by her sons Fred Wightman II and Mitchell Wightman. Also survived by a sister Shirley Lawrence, 5 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandson. Friends may call on Thursday from 7-9 pm at the Hardesty Funeral Home P.A. 851 Annapolis Road Gambrills, MD 21054. Funeral Services will be held at 10:45 am on Friday May 3,2019 in the Chapel of the Maryland Veteran's Cemetery, Crownsville, MD. Online condolences may be placed at www.hardestyfuneralhome.com