Dorothy Wightman

Dorothy G. Wightman, 98, longtime resident of Odenton, MD died April 26,2019 at the Annapolitan Assisted Living. Born in Leesburg, VA. Dorothy was a homemaker, who enjoyed cooking and gardening. She was a member for many years of the Nichols Bethel United Methodist Church .Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Gene F. Wightman, a son, Charles Jean Wightman and her two brothers. She is survived by her sons Fred Wightman II and Mitchell Wightman. Also survived by a sister Shirley Lawrence, 5 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandson. Friends may call on Thursday from 7-9 pm at the Hardesty Funeral Home P.A. 851 Annapolis Road Gambrills, MD 21054. Funeral Services will be held at 10:45 am on Friday May 3,2019 in the Chapel of the Maryland Veteran's Cemetery, Crownsville, MD. Online condolences may be placed at www.hardestyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Capital Gazette from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2019
