Dorothy Wright was born October 9, 1929 in Windber, PA to the late Stanley and Antoinette Kacprzycki. During her working years, Mrs. Wright did clerical work for the FBI. She was a long-time resident of Glen Burnie before relocating to Greer, South Carolina in 2015, a parishioner at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, and was on the board of the Harundale Civic Association. In her free time, she enjoyed reading and watching Soap Operas. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Wright was preceded in death by her husband Harold Wright, her brother Stanley Kacprzycki, and her sisters Helen Schwerd, Antoinette Desavage, and Eleanor Kacprzycki. Left to cherish her memory are her children James Alan Wright of Glen Burnie, Barbara Jean Schmidt of SC, and Janet Loyce Williams of TN. She is also survived by 8 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great- grandchildren. Mrs. Wright passed away February 15, 2020 at Brookdale Greenville Assisted Living in South Carolina. Visitation will be Monday, Feb. 24, 3-5pm & 7-9pm at Kirkley-Ruddick Funeral Home, 421 Crain Hwy S. Glen Burnie, M 21061. Mass of Christian Burial will take place Tuesday, Feb. 25, 11:30am at Christ The King Catholic Church, 7436 Baltimore-Annapolis Blvd. Glen Burnie, MD 21061. Interment will follow in Crownsville Maryland Veteran's Cemetery.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Feb. 22, 2020