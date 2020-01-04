Douglas F. Merchant, 79, a resident of Federalsburg and formerly of Crownsville, passed away Wednesday, December 25, 2019 in his home. Mr. Merchant was born March 12, 1940 in Maryland to the late Otto and Ida Merchant. Mr. Merchant was a hardworking business man and was the proud owner and operator of Merchants Tree Experts for 50 years. He also owned and operated The Gun Merchant. He was a member of the National Rifle Association and enjoyed researching and putting guns together. He also enjoyed playing with his dog. In addition to his parents, Mr. Merchant is preceded in death by his wife Isla "Skip" Merchant, son Johnny Merchant, and sister Doris Faye Stout. He is survived by his sons Douglas Frank Merchant, Jr. of Glen Burnie, Thomas Phil Merchant of Colorado, daughter Treasure Merchant of Colorado, daughter in law Kathy Merchant of Colorado, grandchildren Scott Phil Schlidt, Jeffrey Douglas Merchant, Thomas Anthony Merchant, and Alyson Danelle Merchant. A service will be held Wednesday, January 8th at 1:00 pm at Stallings Funeral Home, 3111 Mountain Road, Pasadena, MD 21122. Interment will be held at Glen Haven Memorial Park immediately following the services. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Coastal Hospice and Palliative Care. For online condolences, please visit: stallingsfh.com
Published in The Capital Gazette on Jan. 4, 2020