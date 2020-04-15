Douglas Edward Jacobs, 87, of Millersville, Maryland died Thursday, April 9, 2020 at his residence. On March 5, 1933 in Annapolis, Maryland, Douglas was born, the middle child to Thomas and Lillian Jacobs. He attended both, church and public schools in Annapolis, Maryland. After High School, Douglas enlisted into the United States Air Force and retired after twenty years (20) of service. Douglas was united in marriage to Fusako Fudamoto in Japan while serving his country. Douglas was a quiet man who loved his wife and family. His joy was going to the Bates Senior Center to see his friends. He will be missed by all who knew him. In addition to his parents and wife, he was also preceded in death by two brothers, Rudolph Jacobs and Joseph Jacobs. He is survived by two nieces, Joslyn Jacobs and Vivian Jacobs; two nephews, Jeffrey Jacobs and Steven Jacobs; five great-nephews, Brandon Jacobs, Caleb Collins, Steven Jacobs, Jr., Isaiah Jacobs, Zion Jacobs; three great nieces, Brielle Merchant, Jacobi Merchant, Zuri Jacobs; one great-great niece, Lael Jacobs; A host of cousins; two special nephews, Keith and Kevin Wells; and two sisters-in-law, Yvonne Jacobs and Edwina Jacobs
Published in The Capital Gazette on Apr. 15, 2020