Douglas L. Smith of Crownsville, MD , age 74, passed away at his home after a long illness on May 13, 2019. He is survived by his wife, the Rev. Sherrin Marshall, his children, Joshua and Noel, and grandchildren Abby, Nikolas, Evelyn, and Ava. Douglas was a graduate of the University of Maryland and served many years with the US Postal service. After he retired, he accompanied his wife during her years in active ministry as a Deacon and Elder in the United Methodist Church. Douglas was always at her side and much loved and respected by members of the churches she led. In his spare time, Doug was a great tennis fan and enjoyed playing with friends.A celebration of life for Douglas will be held at Severna Park United Methodist Church, 732 Benfield Rd, Severna Park, MD 21146 on Thursday, May 23 at 11:30 a.m. A lunch reception will follow the service. Interment of ashes will be in the Memorial Garden of the church, and family will join you for lunch after the interment.Memorial contributions in Doug's name may be made to the Memorial Garden, Severna Park United Methodist Church, at the above address.
Published in The Capital Gazette on May 19, 2019