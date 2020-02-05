Doyle Edward Vincent, Sr. was born March 18, 1937 in Cumberland, MD to the late Ralph and Evelyn Vincent. Mr. Vincent proudly served in the United States Marine Corps before making his career as an Air Conditioning Technician. For the last 18 years Mr. Vincent made his home in Martinsburg, WV, prior to moving to Martinsburg he lived in Glen Burnie for 20 years. He was also a member of the American Legion and the NRA. In his free time, he enjoyed riding horses, hunting, and fishing. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Bonnie Vincent in 2015, whom he had been with since 1972 and married in 2002. He was also preceded in death by his brother Ralph Vincent. Left to cherish his memory are his children Russell Vincent, Paul Vincent, Ed Vincent, Trina Vincent, Dawna Bowen, step-children Sherry Robichaud, Robert Hill, Frederick Beattie, Christina Fout, step-brother Roy Vincent, step-sister Cheryl Ann Boggs, 22 grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren. Visitations will be at Kirkley-Ruddick Funeral Home, 421 Crain Hwy S. Glen Burnie, MD 21061 Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2pm-4pm, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 3pm-5pm & 7pm-9pm, with a funeral service on Thursday, Feb. 6, 10am at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Crestlawn Memorial Gardens, Marriottsville, MD. Online condolences may be made at www.kirkleyruddickfuneralhome.com
Published in The Capital Gazette on Feb. 5, 2020