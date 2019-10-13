Drew Caldwell, 30, a 20-year resident of Annapolis and previously of Waldorf, MD, passed away on October 9, 2019. He was born on August 24, 1989 in Washington, DC to Robert "Bob" and Karen Caldwell. Drew received a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in film and television from New York University and pursued a career as an IT engineer. He enjoyed film, online video games and running, and had a special fondness for all animals. In addition to his parents, Drew is survived by his brother, Cameron Caldwell of Annapolis. Friends are invited to celebrate Drew's life with his family from 5 until 8 p.m. on Monday, October 14 at the Kalas Funeral Home and Crematory, 2973 Solomons Island Road, Edgewater, MD. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, October 15 at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 620 N. Bestgate Road, Annapolis. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the S.P.C.A. of Anne Arundel County, P.O. Box 3471, Annapolis, MD 21403. Online condolences may be left at: KalasFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Capital Gazette on Oct. 13, 2019