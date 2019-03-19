Dustin Alan Jones, 33, of Annapolis, passed away on the morning of Saturday, March 16, 2019. He leaves a loving family and many friends to cherish his memory forever. He will always be in their hearts. Services to be held at Lasting Tributes Cremation and Funeral Care, located at 814 Bestgate Road, Annapolis, MD 21401 on Saturday, March 23, 2019. Viewing to begin at 1:00pm with funeral to follow at 2:00pm.
Lasting Tributes
814 Bestgate Road
Annapolis, MD 21401
410-897-4852
Published in The Capital Gazette from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2019