Dustin James Carper Meyers passed away on a Starry, Starry night on February 10, 2019. He was born on May 16, 1991 in Baltimore, MD. Dustin was pursuing a career in archaeology at Anne Arundel Community College. He was an avid collector of movies, music, books, and comics. He is survived by his mother, Amy Elizabeth Meyers, father Rodney Kieth Meyers, sister Ariella, Aunt Kathy Marie Bettinger, step father Alan Dean Scheffers, Sr., cousin Dori Lee Willis and family, brother Alan Dean Scheffers, Jr. and family. There will be a memorial service in the summer TBD. Dustin will be missed by all and treasured in our hearts forever. His star will always shine bright in the mid-night sky.
Published in The Capital Gazette from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2019