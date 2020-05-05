Passed away on 4/22/2020 at Holy Cross Hospital in Silver Spring, Maryland Born in Edmonds, Washington On 10/6/1993. He is survived by His Father John D. Ridgley(Darlene Bricco) Mother Linda Calewarts(David Calewarts) Siblings Emily and Anna Ziech. Grandparents(August and Dolly Eller) Dean Ridgley(Washington DC) As well as Aunts Uncles, cousins and many friends. A 2012 Graduate of GreenBay Southwest High School. Dustin enjoyed trying new things, traveling, music, festivals, hiking and camping, and a life long love of reading. A special thank you to Christine Harding and the rest of the ICU staff at Holy Cross Hospital in Silver Spring, Maryland. Due to the Covid-19, A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.



