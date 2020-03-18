Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DuWane Sandlin. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

HENDERSON, NC- God has called home an amazing man. DuWane "Sandy" Sandlin, 88, of 86 Sam Brummitt Road, went to his Heavenly home on the morning of Saturday, March 14, 2020. DuWane was born in Findlay, Ohio on October 17, 1931 to the late Ernest Lafayette Sandlin and Gena Belle House Sandlin. He was a Veteran of the United States Army and was the owner of Sandy's Barber Shop in Glen Burnie. He was also a former member of Glen Burnie Baptist Church, where he was a member of the gospel quartet for 44 years and a current member of Central Baptist Church in Henderson, NC. DuWane was known to some as "Paw," to some he was "Super Senior," but his favorite title was "Dad." He will be missed by many. A visitation for friends and family was held Sunday, March 15, 2020 at his home. A celebration of life service with military honors will be held Monday, March 23, 2020 at 1:00pm in Crownsville Veteran's Cemetery. DuWane is survived by two sons, Dennis L. Sandlin and wife, Joi, of Henderson, NC; DuWane L. Sandlin and wife, Vanessa of, DE; his daughter, Donna L. Moshier and husband, Bill of McMurray, PA; five grandchildren, Kati Murphy and husband Jim, Daniel Sandlin and wife, Aarika, Ben Sandlin and wife, Lonnie, Matthew Moshier and wife, Marlee, and Rebekah Moshier; and five great-grandchildren, Gavyn Sandlin, Jimmy Murphy, Neleh Sandlin, Jack Sandlin and Brett Sandlin. The family appreciates the care shown by caregivers Brenda Branch and Patricia Norwood. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Helen Louise Bean Sandlin; three brothers, Ernest L. Sandlin, Jr., Carroll R. Sandlin, and Jerry D. Sandlin; and his sister, Phyllis S. Reitmeier. Arrangements are by Slack Funeral Home.

