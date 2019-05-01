Dwight David Grimes, 58, a South County resident, died on Wednesday, April 24 of natural causes. Born on September 6, 1960, in Annapolis to the late Grover and Betty Grimes, Dwight was a true craftsman who worked as a carpenter for most of his life. He enjoyed fishing and being on the water. Dwight is survived by his children, Patrick Grimes of Annapolis, MD and Ashley Katski of Harwood, MD, and his grandchildren, Wyatt, Beau, Colorado, and AveryJo. All services are private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the: Chesapeake Bay Foundation, Attn: Membership Department, 6 Herndon Avenue, Annapolis, MD 21403. Online condolences may be made at: KalasFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Capital Gazette on May 1, 2019