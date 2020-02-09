Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

With great sadness we share the passing of our husband, father and grandfather on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, at the age of 85. Preceded in death by his beloved son Christopher. Survived by his wife Suzanne, sons; Dwight (Rita), Jeffrey (Caroline), Stephen (Suzi), Timothy (Shannon) and grandchildren; Grace, Sean, Lilly, Declan, Adrianna, Scout, Mason, Kati, Jessi, Reilly, Chloe; and many other relatives and friends. Dwight was passionately Irish, strong willed, opinionated, and a fighter for those less fortunate. He took the "my way" path early in life and never veered. He was quick with a smile, a friendly greeting and anecdote for all who crossed his path. He was known for pouring tall tales with a splash of embellishment and a twist of the zany. A friend to all and mentor to many, he was always willing to lend a hand or help those in need. Dwight grew up in Drexel Hill, PA and graduated from Upper Darby High School. He attended Penn State University and later graduated from Saint Joseph's University in Philadelphia. He enjoyed a long and successful sales career in the Food Industry with well known names including General Mills (Phila), Mueller's (Phila and Pgh) and Foremost McKesson (Balt/DC area). To those that knew him by his trade, he was The Greatest Salesman in the World. A passionate sports fan for life, he lived for Steeler and Penn State football. Throughout his long career as a father of 5 sons, he taught them how to play every sport on the planet and more importantly, how to navigate through the high seas of life. He had a rocket for an arm and could throw a football a city block on a rope. He never missed a game or an event for his children, he was the consummate "show up and be there" father. His hobby was his family. Dwight adored his beloved sweetheart, Suzanne. They married in Springfield, PA in 1956 and had recently celebrated their 63rd anniversary. Together they raised 5 sons and cared for every mammal, reptile and amphibian brought into their home over the years. Throughout their journey they lived in Drexel Hill, PA (9 years) Bethel Park, PA (10 years) and Severna Park, MD (44 years). Everywhere they landed, they made friends for life and left their mark as caring thoughtful neighbors. Dwight left us the same way he lived life...his way. He wrote his own rules, broke them them every day, and rewrote them again. If ever there was a man who lived by the lyrics of "My Way" it was Dwight. He will be missed by all and his legacy will not soon be forgotten. A Celebration of Life will be private and held at a future date. Published in The Capital Gazette on Feb. 9, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Penn State University Return to Today's Obituaries for The Capital Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

