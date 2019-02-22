Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Earl Eugene "Sonny" Griffith. View Sign

Earl Eugene "Sonny" Griffith, 82, of Lothian passed away February 20, 2019 at his home surrounded by family. He was born May 10, 1936 in Greenock to Preston Eugene and Ella Estelle (Catterton) Griffith. Sonny was raised in Greenock, now Lothian, and graduated from Southern High School. He enlisted in the United States Army and was stationed in Germany before being discharged. Sonny married Lillian Cochran in 1958 and they made their home in Lothian. Sonny was a lifelong farmer and farmed tobacco until 2002. He was inducted into the Governor's Agriculture Hall of Fame in 2008. Sonny was also a member of the Lothian Ruritan, Maryland Farm Bureau, Mid-Atlantic Master Farmers and the Annapolis Elks Lodge. In his leisure time Sonny enjoyed golfing, hunting and Westerns. Sonny is survived by his wife of 60 years Lillian Marie Griffith, son Jeffrey W. Griffith and wife Chris of Lothian, grandchildren Kayla M. Griffith of Lothian and Jeffrey E. Griffith and wife Amber of Edgewater and sister Virginia Schmitt. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Rosalie Crandell. Family and friends will be received Sunday, February 24 from 1:00-4:00 PM at Rausch Funeral Home, P.A., Owings, where a service will be held Monday at 11:00 AM. Interment will follow in Mt. Zion United Methodist Church Cemetery. Memorial donations in Sonny's name may be made to the DeCesaris Cancer Institute at Anne Arundel Medical Center or the Lothian Ruritan.

Earl Eugene "Sonny" Griffith, 82, of Lothian passed away February 20, 2019 at his home surrounded by family. He was born May 10, 1936 in Greenock to Preston Eugene and Ella Estelle (Catterton) Griffith. Sonny was raised in Greenock, now Lothian, and graduated from Southern High School. He enlisted in the United States Army and was stationed in Germany before being discharged. Sonny married Lillian Cochran in 1958 and they made their home in Lothian. Sonny was a lifelong farmer and farmed tobacco until 2002. He was inducted into the Governor's Agriculture Hall of Fame in 2008. Sonny was also a member of the Lothian Ruritan, Maryland Farm Bureau, Mid-Atlantic Master Farmers and the Annapolis Elks Lodge. In his leisure time Sonny enjoyed golfing, hunting and Westerns. Sonny is survived by his wife of 60 years Lillian Marie Griffith, son Jeffrey W. Griffith and wife Chris of Lothian, grandchildren Kayla M. Griffith of Lothian and Jeffrey E. Griffith and wife Amber of Edgewater and sister Virginia Schmitt. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Rosalie Crandell. Family and friends will be received Sunday, February 24 from 1:00-4:00 PM at Rausch Funeral Home, P.A., Owings, where a service will be held Monday at 11:00 AM. Interment will follow in Mt. Zion United Methodist Church Cemetery. Memorial donations in Sonny's name may be made to the DeCesaris Cancer Institute at Anne Arundel Medical Center or the Lothian Ruritan. Published in The Capital Gazette on Feb. 22, 2019

