Earl Harriss, 58, born in Baltimore MD passed at home on April 4, 2019. He is survived by four brothers, cousins and nephews. He was predeceased by his father, mother and two brothers. Family and loved ones celebrated his life on Sunday, April 14 (his birthday). Earl was a paramedic, a Harley Davidson enthusiast and a wonderful craftsman.
Published in The Capital Gazette from Apr. 17 to Apr. 20, 2019