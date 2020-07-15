Earl V. Omer, of Columbia, Maryland, formerly of Millersville, Maryland, died peacefully on July 12, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. Born in Cyprus in 1935, he was one of eight children. He immigrated to the United States in 1956 and became a U.S. citizen. He served in the United States Army and worked as an accountant for Delta Chemical Corporation and Allied Chemical Corporation before starting his own accounting firm. He had an entrepreneurial spirit and enjoyed many business ventures, mostly in accounting and real estate. His true passion was tax accounting. He built a successful accounting practice in the late seventies and welcomed all three of his sons into the practice as CPAs years later. Earl is preceded in death by his first wife, Alice Kelley Omer, to whom he was married for thirty-four years, as well as two brothers and two sisters. He is survived by his children: Earl Omer, Jr. (Andrea) of Virginia, Susan Sharpe (Kenneth) of Texas, Kent Omer of Severn, Edie Lavallee (Brian) of Severna Park and Orhan Omer (Michelle) of Severna Park, nine grandchildren, one brother and two sisters. He is also survived by his wife, Scarlette Wilkinson Omer, and her two daughters, Amanda Orr (Jeremy) and Emily Kassouf (Wayne). Friends may visit on Thursday July 16, 2020 from 9:00am-10:00am with a service to follow at 10:00am at Barranco Severna Park Funeral Home & Cremation Care, P.A. 495 Ritchie Hwy. Severna Park, MD 21146. Interment in Lakemont Memorial Gardens Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: The Fund for Johns Hopkins Medicine, ATTN: Children's Center Donation/Pediatric Cardiology, 750 E. Pratt Street, Suite 1700, Baltimore, MD 21202.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store