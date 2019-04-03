Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edgar Earl Adams Jr.. View Sign

Edgar Earl Adams Jr., 86, of Gambrills, died suddenly on Friday, March 29th. Born on Sept. 5, 1932, to the late Susie and Edgar Adams. He was a graduate of Arundel High School and the University of Maryland. After teaching at Frederick Sasser High School, he and his wife owned and operated the Gambrills Garden Center until their retirement. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Marion (nee Jones), and his elder sister Mary E. Collins, of Gambrills, as well as loving extended family in MD and VA. A funeral service and burial will be held on Wednesday, April 3, at 11:00 AM at Baldwin UMC in Millersville. For more information or to post condolences, please visit.





Edgar Earl Adams Jr., 86, of Gambrills, died suddenly on Friday, March 29th. Born on Sept. 5, 1932, to the late Susie and Edgar Adams. He was a graduate of Arundel High School and the University of Maryland. After teaching at Frederick Sasser High School, he and his wife owned and operated the Gambrills Garden Center until their retirement. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Marion (nee Jones), and his elder sister Mary E. Collins, of Gambrills, as well as loving extended family in MD and VA. A funeral service and burial will be held on Wednesday, April 3, at 11:00 AM at Baldwin UMC in Millersville. For more information or to post condolences, please visit. www.donaldsonfuneralhome.com Published in The Capital Gazette on Apr. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Capital Gazette Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close