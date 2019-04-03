Edgar Earl Adams Jr., 86, of Gambrills, died suddenly on Friday, March 29th. Born on Sept. 5, 1932, to the late Susie and Edgar Adams. He was a graduate of Arundel High School and the University of Maryland. After teaching at Frederick Sasser High School, he and his wife owned and operated the Gambrills Garden Center until their retirement. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Marion (nee Jones), and his elder sister Mary E. Collins, of Gambrills, as well as loving extended family in MD and VA. A funeral service and burial will be held on Wednesday, April 3, at 11:00 AM at Baldwin UMC in Millersville. For more information or to post condolences, please visit. www.donaldsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Capital Gazette on Apr. 3, 2019