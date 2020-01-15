Edgar "Pete" Warfield, 83, of Severn passed away on January 12, 2020. Pete was born on October 2, 1936 in Baltimore to the late Barnsley and Elizabeth Warfield. Pete retired from Verizon in 1991 as a Phone Engineer after many years of service. He was a member of the United Methodist Men, the Elks and was a former Cub Scoutmaster. He enjoyed gardening, fishing and socializing with members of his community. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Barbara Warfield; his children, Jeff Warfield and Debbie Gunther; his grandchildren, Katelyn, Myranda, Kelsey, Jared and Jack; and his sister, Barbara May Hodsdon. The family will receive visitors at Singleton Funeral & Cremation Services, P.A., 1 2nd Ave. SW (at Crain Hwy) on Wednesday, January 15th from 3-5 & 7-9 pm. A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday at 10:30 am in the funeral home chapel. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Hospice of the Chesapeake. For further information, please visit www.singletonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Jan. 15, 2020