Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edith Benkert. View Sign Service Information Graveside service 2:00 PM George Washington Cemetery 9500 Riggs Road Adelphi , MD View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Edith Anna Benkert, of Riverdale, MD, died peacefully on September 29, 2019, at the age of 99. She had been residing near Annapolis for several years at Brightview South River Assisted Living following a fall in her home in Riverdale. Edith was born on January 4, 1920 in Spandau, Berlin, Germany. She came to Maryland at a very young age by sea with her mother, sister and her aunt, after her father first moved here (sponsored by Uncle Zara) and established himself in the Washington area as a painter, muralist and gold leaf professional. (His work is still evident at the famous Mayflower Hotel). Edith had a delightful long term memory. She came over with many stories of Germany, including details of the ocean voyage. She also remembered everything about her youth in Riverdale. She attended a Catholic school for a short time and later went to public schools in Riverdale, graduating from high school. She first worked at the Mayflower as a "pillow fluffer" and soon managed the phone switchboard. She met several movie stars there. She worked a number of years at General Electric, then as a file clerk and typist many long years for the federal government in DC. She made lifelong friends working there. She walked blocks to the bus stop and took three buses in and three buses out every work day. She made friends with the regulars on the buses. She knew their names and birthdates, and the names and birthdates of their children. She retired in her 70s to take care of her elderly mother full time at the Riverdale house. She made traveling the world her life adventure. She boasted that she visited every Scandinavian country, most of Europe, Russia, Iceland and Hawaii, missing out on Alaska. She had an insatiable love for classical music, opera, movies and shopping. She fancied herself a "collector" of fine crystal, jewelry, knick-knacks and Hummel figurines. Edith was always with a dog or two and had a bottomless passion for all animals. She was a stellar dog owner. Many of her dogs were rescue dogs and all were very fortunate to have Edith as their human. Edith was predeceased by her father, Oscar Benkert, her mother, Wally Benkert, her sister, Eva (Benkert) Fletcher, and brother-in-law, Cap't D. W. Fletcher. She is survived by her two nieces and one nephew, Jackie Fletcher, Cindy Fletcher-Holden and Keith Fletcher, and Cindy's husband Robert Holden, all of Annapolis. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, December 13, 2019 at the George Washington Cemetery, 9500 Riggs Road in Adelphi, MD. (301) 434-4640. A reception will be held at 5 p.m. at Brightview South River Assisted Living, 8 Lee Airpark Drive, Edgewater, MD. (410) 567-0200. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Hospice of the Chesapeake, 90 Ritchie Hwy, Pasadena, MD 21122

Edith Anna Benkert, of Riverdale, MD, died peacefully on September 29, 2019, at the age of 99. She had been residing near Annapolis for several years at Brightview South River Assisted Living following a fall in her home in Riverdale. Edith was born on January 4, 1920 in Spandau, Berlin, Germany. She came to Maryland at a very young age by sea with her mother, sister and her aunt, after her father first moved here (sponsored by Uncle Zara) and established himself in the Washington area as a painter, muralist and gold leaf professional. (His work is still evident at the famous Mayflower Hotel). Edith had a delightful long term memory. She came over with many stories of Germany, including details of the ocean voyage. She also remembered everything about her youth in Riverdale. She attended a Catholic school for a short time and later went to public schools in Riverdale, graduating from high school. She first worked at the Mayflower as a "pillow fluffer" and soon managed the phone switchboard. She met several movie stars there. She worked a number of years at General Electric, then as a file clerk and typist many long years for the federal government in DC. She made lifelong friends working there. She walked blocks to the bus stop and took three buses in and three buses out every work day. She made friends with the regulars on the buses. She knew their names and birthdates, and the names and birthdates of their children. She retired in her 70s to take care of her elderly mother full time at the Riverdale house. She made traveling the world her life adventure. She boasted that she visited every Scandinavian country, most of Europe, Russia, Iceland and Hawaii, missing out on Alaska. She had an insatiable love for classical music, opera, movies and shopping. She fancied herself a "collector" of fine crystal, jewelry, knick-knacks and Hummel figurines. Edith was always with a dog or two and had a bottomless passion for all animals. She was a stellar dog owner. Many of her dogs were rescue dogs and all were very fortunate to have Edith as their human. Edith was predeceased by her father, Oscar Benkert, her mother, Wally Benkert, her sister, Eva (Benkert) Fletcher, and brother-in-law, Cap't D. W. Fletcher. She is survived by her two nieces and one nephew, Jackie Fletcher, Cindy Fletcher-Holden and Keith Fletcher, and Cindy's husband Robert Holden, all of Annapolis. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, December 13, 2019 at the George Washington Cemetery, 9500 Riggs Road in Adelphi, MD. (301) 434-4640. A reception will be held at 5 p.m. at Brightview South River Assisted Living, 8 Lee Airpark Drive, Edgewater, MD. (410) 567-0200. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Hospice of the Chesapeake, 90 Ritchie Hwy, Pasadena, MD 21122 Published in The Capital Gazette on Dec. 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Capital Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close