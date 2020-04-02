On 12/06/2019, Edith Christine Rowe-Lopes of 4000 Estevez Ct Bowie, MD passed away peacefully at home in Providence RI with her only daughter Kimberly Lopes-Diggs by her side. Before moving to Rhode Island for supportive care from family and friends, Ms. Rowe-Lopes had been employed by the Prince George's County School System for 40 years. Her daughter Kimberly and grandchildren: Shanice, Aaron, Darius, and Raven as well as great-grandchildren: Christopher, Kali, Briana, Isaiah, Heru, Aarow, Jasahni, and King will forever hold within their hearts memories of her steady presence, surpassing wisdom, and the gravitational pull of her love guiding them.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Apr. 2, 2020