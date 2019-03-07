Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edmond A. Proulx Jr.. View Sign

Edmond A. Proulx, Jr., age 16, died on Friday, March 1, 2019. He was born at a US Army Hospital in Wurzburg, Germany to his parents, Judith and Edmond, Sr. As a devoted Christian, Ed was active in his church's student ministry. He always put others first and valued his volunteer work. He participated in missions trips to the Navajo Nation, Mexico, and Memphis for Street Reach. Ed was quick to flash his smile and offer a helping hand. Baseball and pitching were among his passions. He loved playing the game – for the Blue Crabs, the Green Hornets, and his teams in Arizona and Europe. He was a hard worker and loved helping out at his aunt and uncle's farm in Tennessee. Living abroad, traveling, and experiencing the cultures and traditions from around the world and across the USA brought much enjoyment to Ed's life. He is survived by his parents, his brothers Christian and Joel, his sister Lydia, and a large extended family.All are invited to Bay Area Community Church, 884 Chesterfield Road, Annapolis, MD 21401, for Ed's memorial service on Saturday, March 9, 2019 beginning at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, please contact Bay Area Community Church to donate to this summer's missions trip to El Salvador that Ed was a part of.

Edmond A. Proulx, Jr., age 16, died on Friday, March 1, 2019. He was born at a US Army Hospital in Wurzburg, Germany to his parents, Judith and Edmond, Sr. As a devoted Christian, Ed was active in his church's student ministry. He always put others first and valued his volunteer work. He participated in missions trips to the Navajo Nation, Mexico, and Memphis for Street Reach. Ed was quick to flash his smile and offer a helping hand. Baseball and pitching were among his passions. He loved playing the game – for the Blue Crabs, the Green Hornets, and his teams in Arizona and Europe. He was a hard worker and loved helping out at his aunt and uncle's farm in Tennessee. Living abroad, traveling, and experiencing the cultures and traditions from around the world and across the USA brought much enjoyment to Ed's life. He is survived by his parents, his brothers Christian and Joel, his sister Lydia, and a large extended family.All are invited to Bay Area Community Church, 884 Chesterfield Road, Annapolis, MD 21401, for Ed's memorial service on Saturday, March 9, 2019 beginning at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, please contact Bay Area Community Church to donate to this summer's missions trip to El Salvador that Ed was a part of. Published in The Capital Gazette on Mar. 7, 2019

