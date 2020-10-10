Edna May Deeck (née Gerstenhauer) was born in Baltimore, Maryland on May 8, 1924 and passed away on October 7, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Paul B. Deeck and mother of the late Carl Deeck. Loving mother of Jeanne Worrall and husband William, Carol Kershaw and husband Ed, and Margaret Durschlag and husband Louis. Grandmother of eight, Great-Grandmother of 10 and Great-Great Grandmother of 1. She is also survived by extended family, Linda and Kenn Underwood, William Bernoski and many other friends. She was dearly loved. Edna worked and retired from A&P Grocery Store and then went on to work at Sanford's Dress Shop until they closed. Her last and favorite job was at Down's Park Gatehouse where she greeted families with a smile and treats for their pets. She truly loved people and was always positive, generous and caring to everyone. She was a member of Mt. Carmel Methodist Church and a private ceremony will be held at Cedar Hill Cemetery. The family wishes to thank all her caregivers for the love and respect given to her at St. Elizabeth's nursing home and Gilchrist Hospice. If desired, the family requests contributions be made to Catholic Charities or Gilchrist Hospice. Online condolences may be sent to www.mccullyfuneral.com