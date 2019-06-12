Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edna Perkins. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Edna Perkins, 90, a 54-year resident of Edgewater, MD, died on Monday, June 10, 2019, in Annapolis, MD, following a brief illness.Affectionally known as "Aunt Edna", she was born December 31, 1928, in Frederick, OK to the late Ivory Lois and James Olan Lindsey. She worked as a Personnel Manager at the Sears Roebuck Company for 42 years. Edna enjoyed traveling, gardening, quilting, and especially enjoyed spending time with her family.She was preceded in death by her husband of 27 years, William Perkins; 10 siblings, Violet Shirley, Barbara Baldwin, June Gerdes, Glenda Rhodes, Randall Lindsey, James Lindsey, Fred Lindsey, Dennis Lindsey, Jerry Lindsey, and Kenneth Lindsey.Edna is survived by two sisters, Dorothy Hall, and Janice Beins, both of Bentley, KS; and many nieces and nephews that she adored.Services and interment are private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice of the Chesapeake, 90 Ritchie Hwy., Pasadena, MD 21122. An online guestbook is available at:

