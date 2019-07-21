Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

On July 16, 2019, Edna Sandler, after a long battle with dementia, passed away at the age of 83 in Annapolis, Maryland. Edna was preceded in death by her first husband Nelson Seidman and her second husband David Sandler. She is survived by her husband James Martin, three children Richard Seidman and wife Barbara, Bruce Seidman and wife Laurie, and Stacy Seidman Greenstreet and husband Ray, and her nine grandchildren Jami, Kasey, Jordan, Garrett, Tanner, Sophie, Ryan, Seth, and Abigail. Edna was born March 9, 1936 to parents Harry and Bessie Cramer in Baltimore, Maryland where she was raised and lived her life. After graduating from Forest Park High School, Edna attended Towson State University, and helped start and run a successful sales and management business, Sandler Systems. She was a loving mother to her three children and doting grandmother to her nine grandchildren. To family she was affectionately known as Enna. Edna was a dog lover who treasured the beach, collecting art, traveling with her family, and boating on the Chesapeake Bay and her favorite motto was "Live, Love, Laugh". Private services will be held. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the ; 1850 York Road Suite D; Timonium, MD 21093 in her name.

On July 16, 2019, Edna Sandler, after a long battle with dementia, passed away at the age of 83 in Annapolis, Maryland. Edna was preceded in death by her first husband Nelson Seidman and her second husband David Sandler. She is survived by her husband James Martin, three children Richard Seidman and wife Barbara, Bruce Seidman and wife Laurie, and Stacy Seidman Greenstreet and husband Ray, and her nine grandchildren Jami, Kasey, Jordan, Garrett, Tanner, Sophie, Ryan, Seth, and Abigail. Edna was born March 9, 1936 to parents Harry and Bessie Cramer in Baltimore, Maryland where she was raised and lived her life. After graduating from Forest Park High School, Edna attended Towson State University, and helped start and run a successful sales and management business, Sandler Systems. She was a loving mother to her three children and doting grandmother to her nine grandchildren. To family she was affectionately known as Enna. Edna was a dog lover who treasured the beach, collecting art, traveling with her family, and boating on the Chesapeake Bay and her favorite motto was "Live, Love, Laugh". Private services will be held. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the ; 1850 York Road Suite D; Timonium, MD 21093 in her name. Published in The Capital Gazette on July 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Capital Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.