Edrogen Ruth Benedetto passed away on December 31st. She worked as a Registered Nurse at Spring Grove State Hospital in Catonsville and at North Arundel Hospital in Glen Burnie. She loved baking, knitting, making Raggedy Ann and Andy Dolls, as well as reading and watching Fox News. She loved her family deeply and was the heart of the family. She is survived by her two daughters Andrea Bishop (Drury), Deanna Dighans (Murray), son Jeffrey, 14 Grandchildren and 12 Great Grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Dale M Benedetto Jr. and son Mark Benedetto.Interment will be private arranged by Hardesty Funeral Home in Gambrills, MD.In lieu of flowers the family ask that you make a donation to a . Online condolences may be placed at www.hardestyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Capital Gazette on Jan. 11, 2020