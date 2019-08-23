Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edward Anderson. View Sign Service Information Woods Memorial Presbyterian 611 Baltimore Annapolis Blvd Severna Park, MD 21146 Memorial service 3:00 PM Woods Memorial Presbyterian Church 611 Baltimore Annapolis Blvd Severna Park , MD View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Edward Eugene Anderson, age 86, passed away surrounded by his family on Saturday, August 17th 2019. A long time resident of Severna Park, he was Born in Montgomery, Ohio August 27, 1932 to Comer and Cleora (Garrison) Anderson. On May 31st, 1958, Ed married the love of his life Eleanor Joyce Lancaster. Married for 59 years, Eleanor passed away on October 19th, 2017. They had two children together. Ed was gentleman, a gentle soul and a good listener who would put others needs before his own. He graduated from Miami University of Ohio, and after entering the Army was recruited by Westinghouse. He was involved in management and the early development of side look sonar. He retired after 39 years. He and Eleanor enjoyed traveling with friends, golfing, gourmet club and theater. He is survived by his son, John Kevin (Denise), daughter, Stacey (Andre'); 4 grandchildren, Jarrett Anderson, Lauren Anderson Klein, Linda Davies, and Bryan Davies. 3 great grandchildren, Conor, Byron and River; and his brother Jim Anderson. A Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday August 27th at 3:00pm at Woods Memorial Presbyterian Church, 611 Baltimore Annapolis Blvd, Severna Park, MD 21146, with a reception immediately following. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Woods Memorial Presbyterian Church.

Edward Eugene Anderson, age 86, passed away surrounded by his family on Saturday, August 17th 2019. A long time resident of Severna Park, he was Born in Montgomery, Ohio August 27, 1932 to Comer and Cleora (Garrison) Anderson. On May 31st, 1958, Ed married the love of his life Eleanor Joyce Lancaster. Married for 59 years, Eleanor passed away on October 19th, 2017. They had two children together. Ed was gentleman, a gentle soul and a good listener who would put others needs before his own. He graduated from Miami University of Ohio, and after entering the Army was recruited by Westinghouse. He was involved in management and the early development of side look sonar. He retired after 39 years. He and Eleanor enjoyed traveling with friends, golfing, gourmet club and theater. He is survived by his son, John Kevin (Denise), daughter, Stacey (Andre'); 4 grandchildren, Jarrett Anderson, Lauren Anderson Klein, Linda Davies, and Bryan Davies. 3 great grandchildren, Conor, Byron and River; and his brother Jim Anderson. A Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday August 27th at 3:00pm at Woods Memorial Presbyterian Church, 611 Baltimore Annapolis Blvd, Severna Park, MD 21146, with a reception immediately following. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Woods Memorial Presbyterian Church. Published in The Capital Gazette from Aug. 23 to Aug. 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Capital Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close