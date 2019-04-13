Beloved husband of the late Louise Brannon, passed away Monday March 25th, 2019 in Melbourne, Florida at the age of 86.Ed lived in Gambrills, Maryland for over 40 years and with his wife Louise of 55 years, raised 2 sons.Ed enjoyed gardening, reading the bible, and spending time with his grandchildren.Ed is survived by his sons John Edward and wife Kelly, sons John Robert and Jake William. Gerald Reed and his daughter Jessica Turner. He is also survived by 3 great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. He will be dearly missed.
Published in The Capital Gazette from Apr. 13 to Apr. 20, 2019