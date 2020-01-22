The Capital Gazette

Edward C. LaCoste

Obituary
On January 19, 2020. Edward passed away at 82 years old. He is the beloved father of Vicky Gerzsenyi and husband Gene, Robin Butler and husband Kevin. Loving Companion of Debby Liberto. Cherished grandfather of Brett Butler and Brandi Butler. Dear brother of Joseph LaCoste, Mary Milan, and James LaCoste. Visit Gonce Funeral Service P.A. 4001 Ritchie Hwy Wednesday from 3 to 5 and 7 to 9 PM. Service Thursday at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Hospice of the Chesapeake.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Jan. 22, 2020
