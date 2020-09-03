Edward Stephen Dentz, 86, a resident of Annapolis, MD for 50 years died of natural causes on Friday, August 28 at home surrounded by his family. Born on July 18, 1934 in Dundalk, MD to the late Edward Paul and Sophia Mehoke Dentz, Edward graduated from Mount St. Joseph High School in 1952. He lettered in 4 sports: baseball, soccer, cross-country and wrestling and was a member of 3 straight M.S.A. baseball championship teams. As a sophomore in 1950, he helped the Gaels to a 1-0 win over the Baltimore All-Stars when he stole home for the winning run. The win was a feat never before achieved by any M.S.A. Champion. The Baltimore All-Stars included friend and future Detroit Tiger, Al Kaline, a member of the Baseball Hall of Fame. Edward graduated from Loyola College in Baltimore, MD in 1956 with a B.S. degree in English Literature. At Loyola he earned varsity letters in soccer and baseball and was named Captain of the 1955 Loyola Greyhounds soccer team. He was also named honorable mention All-American and All Mason-Dixon Conference in soccer and was President of the Block "L" Club Loyola's Athletic Association. After graduation, Edward served in the United States Marine Corps from 1956 until he was discharged as a Captain in 1959. He then worked for the Hertz Corporation as a truck division Vice President for the Northeast Region from 1960-78 and for the Jacobs Transfer Company in Washington, D.C. from 1978-86 as Vice President. In 1986 he established the Baltimore Freightliner-Western Star company, a heavy-duty truck dealership, where he served as owner and president. Edward was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Annapolis, the Maryland Motor Truck Association, the American Truck Dealers and the National Automobile Dealers Association. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Nancy Smith Dentz; his children, Edward Paul (Angela) Dentz and Stacy (John) Coombe both of Annapolis, MD, Lucia Blum of Wilmington, NC and Mary Honor (Jay) Thomas of Martinsburg, WV; his sisters, Sr. Susan Dentz, OSF of Aston, PA and Barbara Dentz of Dundalk, MD and his grandchildren, Adrien Brevig, Casey and John P. Coombe, Jr., Daisy and James A. Thomas III, Edward S., Nicholas F. and Sophia Dentz and Victoria Blum. Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Franciscan Ministries Foundation: Sisters of St. Francis, 609 S. Convent Rd., Aston, PA 19014 or The Hospice of the Chesapeake, 90 Ritchie Hwy, Pasadena, MD 21122. Condolences may be made online at:



