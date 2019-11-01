Edward Drury Jr. (1954 - 2019)
Edward Louis Drury Jr "Bill", 65, of Annapolis, died on October 28th peacefully at home. Born July 8,1954 to the late Edward and Betty Drury, Bill worked as a carpenter and mechanic. He enjoyed softball and bowling, He was an Orioles and Ravens Fan. Bill was the beloved husband of Leigh Wiley Drury of 13 years; Beloved Father of Edward Louis Drury 3rd "Sonny"; Daughter, Tina Murphy; Step-Daughters , Rachael and Jenna Wiley; Beloved Poppy to five grandchildren, Cooper Drury, Aayden Hawkins, Nixon Coleman, Stella Da Silva , Antonio Da Silva; Uncle to Nieces Carly Jones and Kayla Sheckells; Nephews Ottie Jones and Sammy Sheckells. In addition to his parents , Bill was preceded in death by his sister Sandy Jones and Sharon Sheckells. There will be a celebration of life on Saturday, November 9,2019 at 2:00 pm located at the Moose Lodge in Crownsville, all are welcome.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Nov. 1, 2019
