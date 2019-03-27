Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edward F. Smith Jr.. View Sign

Edward Francis Smith, Jr., 91, known affectionately as Ned by his family, died peacefully on March 22, 2019 surrounded and comforted by his family. He was just three days shy of celebrating his 92nd birthday.Born on March 25, 1927 in Staten Island to Edward F. Smith, a NYC police officer and Marguerite Casey Smith, a nurse, Ed spent summers in his youth with his grandparents on their onion farm in Goshen, NY. After achieving the top score on the Police Holy Name Society competitive examination, he received a scholarship to attend Xavier High School in Manhattan. Immediately upon graduation in 1945, he was drafted into the U.S. Army and served in the 2nd Infantry Division. A lucky man, he was still in basic training when the war ended in August of that year. After discharge from the Army, he attended St. Peter's College in Jersey City, NJ where he obtained a B.A. in Economics in 1950.In 1954, he met and married his beloved wife, Rose Legac. Together, they made their home in Florham Park, N.J. where they raised their only daughter Susan. Ed had a successful career in banking, working for the New York Stock Exchange and later Marine Midland Bank. Upon retirement, he and Rose moved to Lakewood, N.J. to be near family. After Rose's passing in 1998, Ed moved to Columbia, Md. and later to Parkview in Severna Park. A devout Catholic, he was a member of St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church. In May 2017, he moved in with his daughter and family in Arnold, Md. During his last years, he enjoyed living with his family and reveled in the attention, endeavors and accomplishments of his grand children.Ed was a man of many talents and interests who made friends wherever he went. He had a sharp intellect and a wry sense of humor. He was an avid reader and master crossword puzzle solver. He enjoyed history, photography, travel, bird watching, playing the lottery, a good hamburger, and a vine-ripened summer tomato. He was proud of his Irish ancestry and traveled to Ireland to celebrate his 80th birthday. A season ticket holder since the 1960's, he was a life-long fan of the New York Jets, attending games regularly for over 30 years.Ed was preceded in death by Rose, his wife of 43 years, and his sister Mary Golat. He is survived by his daughter Susan Baum, son-in-law Dan Baum, grandchildren Casey and Maggie Baum, his brother Hugh Smith of Ashburn, VA and sister Marguerite Stephenson of Elkhart, IN, 10 nieces and nephews and many grandnieces and grandnephews.Friends may visit on Sunday, March 31, 2019 from 3-5pm and 7-9pm at Barranco & Sons, P.A. Severna Park Funeral Home, 495 Ritchie Hwy, Severna Park, MD, 21146. A funeral mass will be celebrated on Monday, April 1st, 2019 at 11am at St. Andrew by the Bay Catholic Church, 701 College Pkwy, Arnold, MD, 21012. Interment will take place at the Veterans Cemetery in New Jersey at a later date.

Edward Francis Smith, Jr., 91, known affectionately as Ned by his family, died peacefully on March 22, 2019 surrounded and comforted by his family. He was just three days shy of celebrating his 92nd birthday.Born on March 25, 1927 in Staten Island to Edward F. Smith, a NYC police officer and Marguerite Casey Smith, a nurse, Ed spent summers in his youth with his grandparents on their onion farm in Goshen, NY. After achieving the top score on the Police Holy Name Society competitive examination, he received a scholarship to attend Xavier High School in Manhattan. Immediately upon graduation in 1945, he was drafted into the U.S. Army and served in the 2nd Infantry Division. A lucky man, he was still in basic training when the war ended in August of that year. After discharge from the Army, he attended St. Peter's College in Jersey City, NJ where he obtained a B.A. in Economics in 1950.In 1954, he met and married his beloved wife, Rose Legac. Together, they made their home in Florham Park, N.J. where they raised their only daughter Susan. Ed had a successful career in banking, working for the New York Stock Exchange and later Marine Midland Bank. Upon retirement, he and Rose moved to Lakewood, N.J. to be near family. After Rose's passing in 1998, Ed moved to Columbia, Md. and later to Parkview in Severna Park. A devout Catholic, he was a member of St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church. In May 2017, he moved in with his daughter and family in Arnold, Md. During his last years, he enjoyed living with his family and reveled in the attention, endeavors and accomplishments of his grand children.Ed was a man of many talents and interests who made friends wherever he went. He had a sharp intellect and a wry sense of humor. He was an avid reader and master crossword puzzle solver. He enjoyed history, photography, travel, bird watching, playing the lottery, a good hamburger, and a vine-ripened summer tomato. He was proud of his Irish ancestry and traveled to Ireland to celebrate his 80th birthday. A season ticket holder since the 1960's, he was a life-long fan of the New York Jets, attending games regularly for over 30 years.Ed was preceded in death by Rose, his wife of 43 years, and his sister Mary Golat. He is survived by his daughter Susan Baum, son-in-law Dan Baum, grandchildren Casey and Maggie Baum, his brother Hugh Smith of Ashburn, VA and sister Marguerite Stephenson of Elkhart, IN, 10 nieces and nephews and many grandnieces and grandnephews.Friends may visit on Sunday, March 31, 2019 from 3-5pm and 7-9pm at Barranco & Sons, P.A. Severna Park Funeral Home, 495 Ritchie Hwy, Severna Park, MD, 21146. A funeral mass will be celebrated on Monday, April 1st, 2019 at 11am at St. Andrew by the Bay Catholic Church, 701 College Pkwy, Arnold, MD, 21012. Interment will take place at the Veterans Cemetery in New Jersey at a later date. Funeral Home Barranco & Sons, P.A. Severna Park Funeral Home - Severna Park

495 Ritchie Highway

Severna Park , MD 21146

(410) 647-2400 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Capital Gazette on Mar. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Army World War II Smith Return to today's Obituaries for The Capital Gazette Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close