On August 2, 2020 Edward J. Barnes; beloved husband of the late Barbara C. Barnes; devoted father of Anne Colin, Edward, Carl and Paul Barnes. A Private Cremation was held. The family will receive friends at the John M. Taylor Funeral Home, 147 Duke of Gloucester Street Annapolis, MD 21401 on Friday, August 14 from 9 AM to 10 AM. At 10:30 a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Saint Mary's Catholic Church 109 Duke of Gloucester St. Annapolis, Maryland 21401. For a full obituary and online guest book, please see



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store