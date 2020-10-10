Edward Joseph Guzinski, Jr., 72, of Glen Burnie passed away on October 5, 2020. Ed was born on September 26, 1948 in Baltimore to the late Edward and Rose Guzinski. Ed enjoyed weight lifting, 50 & 60's music, classic cars, nature and the outdoors, is said to have a green thumb and liked to build things. His faith and family were the most important things to him and he was devoted to the Blessed Mother Mary. Ed had a vibrant smile, always in a good mood and had a handshake you could feel. He was friendly and talked to people wherever he went and would help anyone with anything. He enjoyed hosting family holiday parties for his siblings and extended family. Ed loved his country and those who served in the military. He was a great role model and will be missed dearly by all that were fortunate to have known him. Ed is survived by his beloved wife, Sue-Ella Akonom Guzinski; his devoted children, Edward J. Guzinski, III and Lisa Farabee; his dear siblings, Rosemary Lathroum, Carolyn DiDomenico and John Guzinski; and his loving grandchildren, Chylsea and Brittany Morgan. The family will receive visitors at Singleton Funeral & Cremation Services, P.A., 1 2nd Ave. SW (at Crain Hwy) on Monday, Oct. 12th from 2-4 & 6-8 pm. A Funeral Mass will be Celebrated at St. Clement Catholic Church (Lansdowne) on Tuesday, Oct. 13th at 10 AM. Interment Dulaney Valley Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Foundation Fighting Blindness – Retinitis Pigmentosa at www.fightingblindness.org/disease/retinitispigmentosa
or to the Wilmer Eye Institute Johns Hopkins. For further information, please visit www.singletonfuneralhome.com
. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we are only allowing 40 people inside the funeral home at one time and requiring masks for all visitors. We kindly ask that you please keep your visit brief, as there may be people waiting to get into the funeral home.