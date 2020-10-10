1/1
Edward J. Guzinski Jr.
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edward Joseph Guzinski, Jr., 72, of Glen Burnie passed away on October 5, 2020. Ed was born on September 26, 1948 in Baltimore to the late Edward and Rose Guzinski. Ed enjoyed weight lifting, 50 & 60's music, classic cars, nature and the outdoors, is said to have a green thumb and liked to build things. His faith and family were the most important things to him and he was devoted to the Blessed Mother Mary. Ed had a vibrant smile, always in a good mood and had a handshake you could feel. He was friendly and talked to people wherever he went and would help anyone with anything. He enjoyed hosting family holiday parties for his siblings and extended family. Ed loved his country and those who served in the military. He was a great role model and will be missed dearly by all that were fortunate to have known him. Ed is survived by his beloved wife, Sue-Ella Akonom Guzinski; his devoted children, Edward J. Guzinski, III and Lisa Farabee; his dear siblings, Rosemary Lathroum, Carolyn DiDomenico and John Guzinski; and his loving grandchildren, Chylsea and Brittany Morgan. The family will receive visitors at Singleton Funeral & Cremation Services, P.A., 1 2nd Ave. SW (at Crain Hwy) on Monday, Oct. 12th from 2-4 & 6-8 pm. A Funeral Mass will be Celebrated at St. Clement Catholic Church (Lansdowne) on Tuesday, Oct. 13th at 10 AM. Interment Dulaney Valley Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Foundation Fighting Blindness – Retinitis Pigmentosa at www.fightingblindness.org/disease/retinitispigmentosa or to the Wilmer Eye Institute Johns Hopkins. For further information, please visit www.singletonfuneralhome.com. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we are only allowing 40 people inside the funeral home at one time and requiring masks for all visitors. We kindly ask that you please keep your visit brief, as there may be people waiting to get into the funeral home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
12
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Singleton Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
12
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Singleton Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
13
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Clement Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Singleton Funeral Home
1 2nd Avenue SW
Glen Burnie, MD 21061
410-766-7070
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
October 8, 2020
Sue, I am sorry for the loss of your dear husband, Ed. He enjoyed people and tried to be a friend to all. I believe he would have been a great help to my parents if they would have only let him. Much love, Barbara Weltsch
Barbara Weltsch
Neighbor
October 8, 2020
Sue, I am sorry for the loss of your dear husband, Ed. He enjoyed people and tried to be a friend to all. I believe he would have been a great help to my parents if they would have only let him. Much love, Barbara Weltsch
Barbara Weltsch
Neighbor
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved