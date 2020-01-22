Edward Joseph Smedley was born January 20, 1943 to the late Leo and Mary Smedley. Mr. Smedley was a long time resident of Severn and proudly served in the U.S. Navy. Left to cherish his memory is his wife Charlene Smedley, children Randy Dorman and his wife Amy, Eddie Smedley and his wife Andrea, sister Kathy Smedley, and grandchildren Alex Dorman, Chris Dorman, Corinne Dorman, and Claire Dorman. Mr. Smedley passed away January 19, 2020 at Crofton Care and Rehabilitation Center. Funeral services will be celebrated privately. Online condolences may be made at www.kirkleyruddickfuneralhome.com
Published in The Capital Gazette on Jan. 22, 2020