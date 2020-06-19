Edward Katrinic

Edward J Katrinic, ("Ed") 90, of Crownsville, passed away on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Crofton Care and Rehabilitation Center. Though he will be missed by so many people who had the pleasure of knowing him, everyone can take comfort that he is being richly rewarded by our Father in Heaven. He was born October 31, 1929 in Baltimore, MD, son of the late Anna and Andrew Katrinic, Czechoslovakian immigrants. He is survived by five children, Susan Fisher and her husband David Fisher, Edward P Katrinic and his wife Susanne, Karen Katrinic, Donna Katrinic, and Cathy Frey; 11 grandchildren, Jennifer, Rachel, Hillary and husband Jade, Adam, Anya and husband Ryan, Caitlin and husband Josh, Yuri, Aliya, Robert, Johnathon, and Michael; 4 great-grandchildren, Olivia, Cecilia, Felicity, and Kidd; sister, Irene O'Dell and husband Robert, as well as many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by sisters, Mary Spirko and husband John, and Helen Jakupko and husband Albert. Ed was born and raised in Baltimore, MD, and attended Patterson Park High then the University Of Baltimore School of Law while working as a welder and ironworker with Bethlehem Steel.



