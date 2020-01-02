Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edward Marshall. View Sign Service Information Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Holy Family Catholic Church Davidsonville , MD View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM Holy Family Catholic Church Davidsonville , MD View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Edward W. Marshall resided on Rustic Hill Drive in Bowie for 52 years. He passed away peacefully on December 22, 2019, at 96 years. Ed was preceded in death by his son Eddie and his wife Cora. He is succeeded by his daughter Joyce Casey (Rory), grandson Daniel Casey (Allison) and great grandsons Aiden and Declan. Ed was born August 1923 in New Rochelle, NY. He and his twin brother Adrian discovered a love of music during their teen years. They were encouraged by their mother and older sister, who bought for them some used drums, trumpet and piano. The Marshall Brothers Band practiced Big Band and Swing music in the family apartment. They went on to play in New York clubs and with some notable performers – Cab Calloway, Billy Eckstein and Doc Severinsen. Ed met his future wife while he was in the hospital for surgery. Ed married Cora, his Nurses' Aide, and they raised their children, Eddie and Joyce, in New Rochelle. Ed reprioritized things for his family, and went to work for the Department of the Army as a Records Management Specialist while still playing weekend gigs and teaching drum students on the side. He concluded his civil service career at Ft. Meade, MD in 1983. Ed and Cora enjoyed taking care of their home and gardens, and travelling. When Ed rediscovered golf, he loved to partner-up with his grandson, Daniel. They also enjoyed an occasional jam session, with Daniel on guitar, Ed on drums and piano. Ed lost Cora, the love of his life, in 1990. Some years later, he met his friend Jewell Warden who introduced him to ballroom dancing. He introduced her to golf. They also enjoyed sea cruises and time at Lake Anna with Jewell's family. Friday, January 3, 2020. 10am Visitation, 11am Mass of Christian Burial Holy Family Catholic Church, Davidsonville, MD 21035 Interment in Resurrection Cemetery, Clinton MD, at a later date

