On the morning of Feb 28, 2019, Edward Leroy Nead of Lawrenceville, VA, died in his home at the age of 81 from complications of surgery following injuries sustained during a fall in Oct 2018. He is survived by his devoted wife, Nadine Nead; son Edward Jr. and wife Diana Nead; grandchildren Michael Lopresti and Trisha Falcigno; and brother Robert and wife Florence Nead;Ed was born in Altoona, PA, on Feb 21, 1938, to Bart Deforrest and Hulda (Boore) Nead, both of whom he lost by the age of five. Following their deaths, he was placed in the Ouincy United Brethren Orphanage, in Quincy, PA, where he resided until the age of 18. He then moved in with his brother, Norman Nead, in Arnold, MD, and attended Annapolis High School his senior year graduating in 1957. He later served 2 yrs in the Army at NJ and VA.On Feb 13, 1960, he married Gladys Nadine Ramey, and together they raised their sons, Edward Jr. and the late Nathan Scott Nead, who died in 1985. Ed worked for over 30 years in the US government printing office. Prior to moving to VA, Ed and Nadine lived for 34 years in their home that he helped build in the community of Shore Acres, Arnold, MD. Ed was a very generous and caring man, who frequently helped his neighbors with projects and plowed snow from their driveways as a favor. He and Nadine attended Arnold Asbury UM Church for 2 yrs and then Cape St. Clair Church for 12 yrs.In 2006, they moved to a beautiful home on a hill in Lawrenceville, VA, where he built a barn and other structures around his house and enjoyed caring for horses, goats, chickens and dogs that he so loved. He also enjoyed being outside driving around on his tractor and other equipment to maintain the property.A public memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM, Mar 2, 2019, at the Lawrenceville Baptist Church, 304 S Hicks St, Lawrenceville, VA 23868. A gravesite service will be held at 11:00 AM, Mar 9th, at the Glen Haven Memorial Gardens, 7231 Ritchie Hwy, Glen Burnie, MD, where Ed will be laid to rest beside their beloved son, Nathan. The Williams Funeral Home in Lawrenceville will be handling the arrangements.In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate any donations be made to the Lawrenceville Baptist Church (address above). Condolences can be mailed to Nadine Nead at 1448 Iron Bridge Rd, Lawrence, VA 23868.

410 Windsor Ave

Lawrenceville , VA 23868

