1/1
Edward Pinkney Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edward William Pinkney, Jr., 77, of Annapolis, MD gained his wings on September 28, 2020 at Anne Arundel Medical Center. Mr. Pinkney was born on August 11, 1943, in Baltimore to the late Edward and Ora Davis Pinkney. He leaves to cherish his memory his wife Emily, and his daughter, Sheree Sharps (James) and many other family and friends. A public viewing will be held Monday, October 5, 2020 at Lasting Tributes, 814 Bestgate Road, Annapolis, MD 21401, from 9:00 am to 11:00 am. Masks are required.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Capital Gazette from Oct. 2 to Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
5
Viewing
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Lasting Tributes
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lasting Tributes
814 Bestgate Road
Annapolis, MD 21401
410-897-4852
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved