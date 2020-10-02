Edward William Pinkney, Jr., 77, of Annapolis, MD gained his wings on September 28, 2020 at Anne Arundel Medical Center. Mr. Pinkney was born on August 11, 1943, in Baltimore to the late Edward and Ora Davis Pinkney. He leaves to cherish his memory his wife Emily, and his daughter, Sheree Sharps (James) and many other family and friends. A public viewing will be held Monday, October 5, 2020 at Lasting Tributes, 814 Bestgate Road, Annapolis, MD 21401, from 9:00 am to 11:00 am. Masks are required.



