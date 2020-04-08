Edward Cybert, aged 80 of Severn, MD, passed away on April 3, 2020. He was born in Hooversvile, PA, to the late Katherine and Joseph Cybert. Ed was a veteran of the US Army, and then spent most of his career at Westinghouse/Northrop Grumman. His main enjoyment was spending time with his family. He also loved to go fishing, spend time outdoors, take vacations with his family, especially to Deep Creek and the beach, travel, rooting for his Maryland Terrapins, and watching his grandchildren play their many sports. Ed is survived by his beloved wife, Phyllis; loving children Michele Potter and her husband, Jim, and Kevin Cybert, and his wife, Wendy; sister Dorothy Petrosky and her husband Ted; cherished grandchildren Courtney Cybert, Mike Cybert, Ryan Potter, and Andy Potter. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Hospice of the Chesapeake or St. Bernadette Parish (Severn, MD) in Ed's name. To offer condolences to the Cybert Family, please visit www.singletonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Capital Gazette on Apr. 8, 2020