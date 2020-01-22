Edward Donald Suller passed away at his home in Las Vegas, Nevada on Wednesday January 15, 2020 at the age of 60. Eddie was preceded in death his mother and father, Joan Catherine Sonneman and Francis Joseph Suller. Eddie is survived by his brothers and sisters Richard Suller, Connie Fields, Barbara Lewandowski, Susan Shortt, Robert Suller, 11 nieces and nephews, and 9 great-nieces and nephews, 2 great-great nieces and nephews. Eddie was born in Baltimore, Maryland in 1959 and attended Old Mill Senior High. He went on to be an auto body mechanic for over 30 years. Eddie enjoyed listening to the Beatles, floating in the pool, playing with his dog and playing on various pool leagues.

